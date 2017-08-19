Serpico, others from NYPD, rally in support of Kaepernick

NEW YORK (AP) – Dozens of current and former members of the New York Police Department and others rallied Saturday in support of Colin Kaepernick.
The former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers became a controversial figure last year after he refused to stand for the national anthem. He said it was a protest against
He said it was a protest against oppression of black people.
Other professional and college athletes staged similar protests after Kaepernick.
He has been unemployed since March, when he opted out of his contract and became a free agent who could sign with any team. So far, none have signed him.
The gathering in New York featured mostly minority officers. One exception was retired police officer Frank Serpico. He became famous in the 1970s for alleging NYPD corruption. Al Pacino portrayed him in the film “Serpico.”
