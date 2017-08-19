Police identify 3 children stabbed to death by babysitting relative

CLINTON, Md. (AP/WFLA) — Police in Maryland have identified three young girls found stabbed to death inside a family home as relatives of a 24-year-old man now facing murder charges.

Police said Antonio Williams was supposed to be caring for his sister, 6-year-old Nadira Withers and the two other victims, 9-year-old Ariana Decree and 6-year-old Ajayah Decree of Newark, New Jersey, but instead “he methodically killed each girl as they lay in a single bed in a Maryland home,” the Washington Post reports.

Ariana and Ajayah are daughters of the suspect’s mother’s cousin.

Their bodies were found by Nadira’s mother when she came home from work Friday morning to the home in Clinton, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Police say Williams has confessed to the killings, and that detectives are working to establish a motive. He is charged with three counts of first- and second-degree murder.

The mother of the Decree girls seems to have posted a video message following the tragic incident.

“Hug you all’s loved ones tonight,” the woman said in the video. “Hold the people you hold close tonight because I never thought I would really say this and mean this. Tomorrow is not guaranteed. It’s not guaranteed for you. It’s not guaranteed for me, so if we leave with a message of just love who you love. Let go of those … family grudges. Let go of those friend grudges. Just let go … because your family may not be here tomorrow,” she said, according to the Post.

