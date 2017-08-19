Man killed in Pinellas Park crash

Photo from Pinellas Park police.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — One man is dead after a car crash that happened Saturday morning in Pinellas Park, according to police.

Officers say the crash, involving two cars, happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 19 and 70th Avenue North.

According to investigators, all that is known at this point is one adult man died from the injuries he suffered during the crash.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation. US Highway 19 South is currently blocked at 72nd Avenue. Both east and west lanes of 70th Avenue are closed at the intersection.

