Man hospitalized after SUV goes into New Port Richey river

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was hospitalized after his SUV went into the Pithlachascotee River Saturday afternoon, police said.

The New Port Richey Police Department responded to a 911 call in reference to a crash on the Main Street Bridge in the Pithlachascotee River.

Police came to the scene and saw a Ford Explorer in the water. Several officers helped break the SUV’s windows and pulled an unidentified male passenger from the vehicle.

Police believe the man had been driving westbound on Main Street when he likely had a medical episode and crashed into an oncoming vehicle. His SUV slid down the river bank and into the water.

He was trauma alerted to Bayonet Point Hospital where he remains in stable condition. His vehicle is still in the river, according to police. Divers with the Pasco County Sheriff’s are currently working to recover it.

No further details are available at this time.

