Man hospitalized after SUV goes into New Port Richey river

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was hospitalized after his SUV went into the Pithlachascotee River Saturday afternoon, police said.
The New Port Richey Police Department responded to a 911 call in reference to a crash on the Main Street Bridge in the Pithlachascotee River.
Police came to the scene and saw a Ford Explorer in the water. Several officers helped break the SUV’s windows and pulled an unidentified male passenger from the vehicle.
Police believe the man had been driving westbound on Main Street when he likely had a medical episode and crashed into an oncoming vehicle. His SUV slid down the river bank and into the water.
He was trauma alerted to Bayonet Point Hospital where he remains in stable condition. His vehicle is still in the river, according to police. Divers with the Pasco County Sheriff’s are currently working to recover it.
No further details are available at this time.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Second officer dies in Kissimmee police shooting
- Citrus County home owned by black family vandalized with racial slur
- Cops: Mom burned son, put him on leash, locked him in cage
- Clearwater man streams from inside Tom Cruise’s penthouse, Church of Scientology not happy
- ‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900
- County-by-county school guides to Aug. 21 solar eclipse in Tampa Bay area
- Clear the Shelters: Dozens of pets looking for homes in Pasco County