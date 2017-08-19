Florida panther killed by vehicle; 21st death this year

LABELLE, Fla. (AP) – An endangered Florida panther was struck and killed by a vehicle.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the male panther’s remains were found Friday in LaBelle in Hendry County. Officials said the panther was about 1 ½ years old.
It’s the 16th fatal collision this year, out of 21 total panther deaths. Biologists will study the panther’s remains.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire southeastern United States, but now their habitat mostly is confined to southwest Florida. Only about 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
