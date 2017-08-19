Cops: Mom burned son, put him on leash, locked him in cage

ST. MARYS, Pa. (AP) – A woman is accused of burning her 3-year-old son with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.

Police in St. Marys charged Arwen Kuhn last week with a slew of charges including aggravated assault and false imprisonment of a minor. A judge on Thursday set a preliminary hearing for Aug. 29.

According to a police affidavit obtained by the Courier Express, the child’s dad says he dropped the boy off at Kuhn’s house for three days last year. He says when he picked up the child, he noticed a scab on his bellybutton and bruises on his head.

He took the child to a hospital, where it was determined that the boy had chemical burns. His eyes were also red and said they hurt in the night.

Investigators say they believe the 38-year-old Kuhn dropped the boy on his stomach and sprayed hydrogen peroxide in his eyes, in addition to leashing him and locking him in a cage.

The boy also had seizures while at Kuhn’s house, and she did not seek help or treatment for him, according to court records.

Police allege she had taken videos of some of the abuse.

No attorney information was available. Her phone number isn’t listed.

