When kids head back to school they bring germs, too

Marco Villarreal By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the school year kicks off, so do the sicknesses, it happens when germy bodies are crammed into classrooms. The health department is sharing what you need to know to keep your kid healthy and learning.

When the bell rings, classrooms fill up often with more than just books and students, germs arrive too.

“It’s usually about the first week of school when kids get back together they do share some of those germs and we see general respiratory illness start to increase right at the beginning of the school year,” says Michael Wiese, an epidemiologist with the Hillsborough County Health Department.

The best way to prevent the spread of those germs is washing hands for at least 20 seconds. If you don’t know how long 20 seconds is,  Wiese suggests you sing ‘Happy Birthday’ two times.

“Making sure that kids are doing a great job with hand washing especially after using the bathroom and before eating,” says Wiese.

He also has advice for parents, if their kids do get sick.

“The number one thing that we recommend is that if your kid is sick, just keep them home from school and do go to a doctor and get them medical attention, so that the disease can be treated,” says Wiese.

If it becomes a bigger problem than just a few kids, the health department will take action.

“Very often we’ll do some messaging with letters that we’ll send home with the teachers to give to the students to take home. We really hope the parents will pay attention to those letters that we do send home so that all the instructions can be followed based on the disease that we know is causing some illness,” says Wiese.

Above all, make sure kids and parents are up to date with their shots.

“If someone wants to protect themselves and their family, vaccinations is the best way they can do that,” says Wiese.

Be sure to watch WFLA News Channel 8 from 4:30 to 7 a.m. during the month of August. Every morning, we’ll bring you a special back-to-school story to help you and your family prepare for the school year.

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s