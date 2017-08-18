VIDEO: Mom, daughter arrested in massage parlor sting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother and daughter are behind bars after Sarasota detectives received a tip about possible prostitution inside their home.

The Sarasota Police Department arrested Anne Dodge, 55, and Jennifer Dodge, 30, both of Bay Street, following the investigation into illegal activity.

Detectives said between June 2017 and August 2017, officers conducted several undercover operations inside the Dodge’s residence in the 2900 block of Bay Street in Sarasota.

During the undercover operations, Jennifer Dodge offered to perform sexual favors in exchange for $200 to an undercover officer, investigators said.

Anne Dodge performed a massage for $100 to a police officer who was working in an undercover capacity in July and one for $120 to a police officer in August, an affidavit stated.

Anne had told the undercover officer that she was employed at Gabriel center of Massage Therapy, but preferred to work from home. Officers contacted the Department of Health who confirmed Anne was not a licensed massage therapist.

Both women were posting ads to the website BackPage.com. One ad for Anne said, “I am a beautiful, talented, licensed massage therapist whom God uses to bring his healing energy to you and bring you to a whole new level of ecstasy.”

On Wednesday, Street Crimes and Narcotics Officers executed a search warrant at the Dodges’ residence.

Anne was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the residence and Jennifer was arrested on Thursday, Aug.17.

Anne Dodge was charged with practicing without a license and massage establishments.

Jennifer Dodge was charged with prostitution.

The Department of Health encourages individuals to always verify if an individual is licensed to practice their healthcare profession at www.flhealthsource.gov and report any healthcare unlicensed activity to the Department of Health at 1-877-HALT ULA (1-877-425-8852)

