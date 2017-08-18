VIDEO: Armed man robs Tampa Walgreens of narcotics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are looking for a man who robbed a Walgreens Pharmacy of narcotics.

Surveillance camera image of the suspect. (Tampa Police Department)

Detectives said an unknown man entered a Walgreens at 2115 E. Hillsborough Avenue, ran up to a pharmacist held her at gunpoint.

The pharmacist was ordered to unlock cabinets containing various narcotics, and the suspect was able to make off with the drugs.

The suspect is described as a 5’09” tall male who weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has black facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie with a picture of Batman on the front and a blue liner inside the hood. He also had on a red Detroit Red Wings baseball cap, black jeans and black New Balance tennis shoes with a white “N” and white laces.  He was carrying a black semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Tampa Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

