Two officers shot, killed in Kissimmee, authorities say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — Two officers were shot and killed in Kissimmee Friday night, officials said.
The incident occurred near the vicinity of Cypress Street around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.
A reporter for WESH confirmed law enforcement sources said both officers have died.
Stay with WFLA.com as more details become available on this story.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 6 injured when HART bus crashes into building in Tampa
- Clearwater man streams from inside Tom Cruise’s penthouse, Church of Scientology not happy
- Dead fish causing foul smell near Safety Harbor, Clearwater
- Text to 911 leads Hernando deputies to escaped inmate hiding in woman’s attic
- Target 8: Riverview woman who sold sick, dying puppies faces state charges
- ‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900
- County-by-county school guides to Aug. 21 solar eclipse in Tampa Bay area
- Clear the Shelters: Dozens of pets looking for homes in Pasco County
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.