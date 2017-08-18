Two officers shot, killed in Kissimmee, authorities say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — Two officers were shot and killed in Kissimmee Friday night, officials said.

The incident occurred near the vicinity of Cypress Street around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

A reporter for WESH confirmed law enforcement sources said both officers have died.

