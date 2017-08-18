Two officers shot, killed in Kissimmee, authorities say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — Two officers were shot and killed in Kissimmee Friday night, officials said.

The incident occurred near the vicinity of Cypress Street around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

A reporter for WESH confirmed law enforcement sources said both officers have died.

Stay with WFLA.com as more details become available on this story.

#Breaking: Law enforcement sources tell me both police officers have died. @WESH — Robert Lowe (@RobertLoweTV) August 19, 2017

Standing, praying and mourning with our @kissimmeepolice brothers and sisters tonight. — TampaPD (@TampaPD) August 19, 2017

