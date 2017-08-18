Tropical Storm Harvey bringing rain to Windward Islands

MIAMI (AP) – Tropical Storm Harvey is bringing rain to the Windward Islands as it approaches the eastern Caribbean.
The storm’s maximum sustained winds early Friday are near 40 mph with slight strengthening possible over the next two days.
Harvey is centered about 30 miles east-southeast of Barbados and is moving west near 18 mph.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Martinique, St. Lucia, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
A tropical storm watch is in effect for Dominica.
