Tropical Storm Harvey bringing rain to Windward Islands

By Published:

MIAMI (AP) – Tropical Storm Harvey is bringing rain to the Windward Islands as it approaches the eastern Caribbean.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds early Friday are near 40 mph with slight strengthening possible over the next two days.

Harvey is centered about 30 miles east-southeast of Barbados and is moving west near 18 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Martinique, St. Lucia, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Dominica.

Stay Hurricane Ready with Storm Team 8 

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s