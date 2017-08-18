Tension grows in Brooksville over Confederate memorial

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Steve Damron paced back and forth in front of the old courthouse building in Brooksville Friday.

On his shoulder, Damron carried a large Confederate battle flag as he stood in front of a Confederate statue that was first put up in Brooksville in 1916.

“I’m here to protect history. I’m here to protect these monuments,” said Damron

As he spoke, car after car drove by honking, waving and shouting support for Damron’s efforts.

Tampa businessmen may have bonded together on Thursday to raise more than $140,000 dollars to take down a Confederate memorial, but this is Brooksville and things are different here.

“By people tearing these down is not going to solve any problems,” said Damron.

One young woman walked on the other side of the street and extended her middle finger in Damron’s direction.

He responded by saying, “That’s nice” and then telling a reporter, “See, I don’t have any hate for her, but she has hate for me and she doesn’t even know me.”

The topicof Confederate memorials in the south is dividing many.

Paul Douglas is the President of the NAACP in Hernando County and would like to see the Confederate Memorial moved to a nearby cemetery where a number of Confederate Veterans are buried.

“I would like to see it moved, but I don’t want violence,” said Douglas.

Douglas is keenly aware that Brooksville has a very violent past towards blacks.

There were seven documented lynchings in the county. Douglas says one of them occurred in a tree adjacent to the Confederate Memorial.

“Right here, on which tree was it, that tree right there. This is a lynching tree and so they put that statue up, when they were killing through lynchings, African Americans,” said Douglas.

He also knows he is fighting an uphill battle to have the statue taken down.

The Hernando County Commission is all white, all male and all Republican.

Commissioner Steve Champion and many others in the community believe the Confederate Memorial in Brooksville should stay right where it is.

“I believe it’s part of our history, part of our heritage in the county here,” said Champion.

He does not believe the statue is a symbol of hate.

“It’s a peaceful statue here that commemorates U.S. Veterans, which Confederate Veterans are recognized as U.S. Veterans. When it comes to pieces of history like this, I think we need to leave it alone,” said Champion.

Word spread Friday through social media and other means that there would be some kind of protest at the memorial on Friday evening.

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies put up barricades all around the statue.

Brooksville Police blocked off streets, some police and deputies came with helmets and riot gear, preparing for problems.

Heavy rain came into the area Friday afternoon and by 6:00 p.m., there were more police and members of the media than protesters.

Still some who did gather downtown were worried the fight is far from over.

