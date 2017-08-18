Target 8: Missing family war relics located in Largo museum displays

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Armed Forces History Museum, located in Largo, went away earlier this year and a St. Petersburg man worried his father’s World War II memorabilia did too.

The museum, which ran out of money, closed in late January. It housed thousands of military artifacts.

When American GIs stormed Normandy on D-Day, Garth Derk was in the first wave of soldiers that hit Omaha Beach.

“That’s when he earned his first two bronze stars,” said Darren Derk, Garth’s son.

When the Armed Forces History Museum opened in Largo in 2008, Darren proudly shared his father’s legacy.

Hoping his dad’s World War II memorabilia would join the many other displays, Darren provided the museum several items.

Among them was a portrait of Garth Derk, a combat engineer, in his dress uniform, medals earned under fire and a flag with special meaning.

“It was presented to us when my father passed away in 2004 over at Bay Pines,” added Darren.

Darren even donated a sword from the Civil War.

“It came from my great-great grandfather on my grandmother’s side,” explained Darren.

The museum sent Darren a letter thanking him for his donation and informing him his contribution was valued at $325 dollars, but to him it was much more valuable.

“It’s priceless,” he stated.

When the museum closed its doors this year, Darren wanted his items returned.

He is still waiting for most of them.

“I’m really disappointed,” Darren said.

Many of the 15 items, including the medals, the portrait and the flag were unaccounted for.

Target 8 contacted the museum.

The late owner’s son, Steve Piazza, said he personally spent hours searching for the missing items.

He says his father John could put his hands on every item but, unfortunately, John did not keep great records.

Piazza was not giving up on the hunt.

With the inevitable about to happen, the museum reminded donors of the difference between loaning and donating items. A donation allows the museum to utilize it as it sees fit, so that item may no longer be available.

Darren insists he lent the items with the understanding they would be returned.

“And I was going to pass it down to the family and unfortunately, all I have is a picture of it now,” lamented Darren.

Late Friday afternoon, Target 8 learned that most of Darren’s items were located.

“We had a great day looking for Mr. Derk’s stuff,” Steve Piazza informed us in a text. “We located the majority of items. Unfortunately, our staff was looking in storage areas when his items were actually in the museum display cases.”

The Civil War sword, his father’s portrait and a photo album are still missing, but the search continues.

