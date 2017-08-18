Tampa Bay Laundry Day being held for lower-income families on Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Current Initiatives is hosting the third annual Tampa Bay Laundry Day on Saturday to ease the financial burden of laundry services on lower-income families.
The event is part of the Laundry Project, which provides funds, detergent and others items to families in need.
Laundry fees are paid for while volunteers assist with laundry services, entertain children and create a caring space.
Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., several local laundromats will be participating.
The list of locations is below.
- Best Laundromats Coin Laundry – 40976 U.S. Hwy. 19 N., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
- Big Wash West Tampa – 1724 W Main St., Tampa, FL 33607
- Coin Laundry USA – 606 Union St., Dunedin, FL 34698
- Oldsmar Coin Laundry – 3780 Tampa Rd. C1, Oldsmar, FL 34677
- Fresh Start Express Laundry – 4720 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL 33711
- Seminole Heights Laundromat – 103 W. Osborne Ave, Tampa, FL 33603
- Tampa Laundry – 2501 N. Tampa St., Tampa, FL 33602
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 6 injured when HART bus crashes into building in Tampa
- Clearwater man streams from inside Tom Cruise’s penthouse, Church of Scientology not happy
- Dead fish causing foul smell near Safety Harbor, Clearwater
- Text to 911 leads Hernando deputies to escaped inmate hiding in woman’s attic
- Target 8: Riverview woman who sold sick, dying puppies faces state charges
- ‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900
- County-by-county school guides to Aug. 21 solar eclipse in Tampa Bay area
- Clear the Shelters: Dozens of pets looking for homes in Pasco County
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.