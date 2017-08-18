Tampa Bay Laundry Day being held for lower-income families on Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Current Initiatives is hosting the third annual Tampa Bay Laundry Day on Saturday to ease the financial burden of laundry services on lower-income families.

The event is part of the Laundry Project, which provides funds, detergent and others items to families in need.

Laundry fees are paid for while volunteers assist with laundry services, entertain children and create a caring space.

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., several local laundromats will be participating.

The list of locations is below.

Best Laundromats Coin Laundry – 40976 U.S. Hwy. 19 N., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Big Wash West Tampa – 1724 W Main St., Tampa, FL 33607

Coin Laundry USA – 606 Union St., Dunedin, FL 34698

Oldsmar Coin Laundry – 3780 Tampa Rd. C1, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Fresh Start Express Laundry – 4720 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Seminole Heights Laundromat – 103 W. Osborne Ave, Tampa, FL 33603

Tampa Laundry – 2501 N. Tampa St., Tampa, FL 33602

