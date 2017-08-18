Tampa Bay Laundry Day being held for lower-income families on Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Current Initiatives is hosting the third annual Tampa Bay Laundry Day on Saturday to ease the financial burden of laundry services on lower-income families.

The event is part of the Laundry Project, which provides funds, detergent and others items to families in need.

Laundry fees are paid for while volunteers assist with laundry services, entertain children and create a caring space.

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., several local laundromats will be participating.

The list of locations is below.

  • Best Laundromats Coin Laundry – 40976 U.S. Hwy. 19 N., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
  • Big Wash West Tampa –  1724 W Main St., Tampa, FL 33607
  • Coin Laundry USA – 606 Union St., Dunedin, FL 34698
  • Oldsmar Coin Laundry – 3780 Tampa Rd. C1, Oldsmar, FL 34677
  • Fresh Start Express Laundry – 4720 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL 33711
  • Seminole Heights Laundromat – 103 W. Osborne Ave, Tampa, FL 33603
  • Tampa Laundry – 2501 N. Tampa St., Tampa, FL 33602

