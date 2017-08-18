Several wounded in Finland stabbing; suspect shot in the leg

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.
Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.
On Twitter, police urged people to avoid that part of Turku.
Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat says six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 6 injured when HART bus crashes into building in Tampa
- Clearwater man streams from inside Tom Cruise’s penthouse, Church of Scientology not happy
- Dead fish causing foul smell near Safety Harbor, Clearwater
- Text to 911 leads Hernando deputies to escaped inmate hiding in woman’s attic
- Target 8: Riverview woman who sold sick, dying puppies faces state charges
- ‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900
- County-by-county school guides to Aug. 21 solar eclipse in Tampa Bay area
- Clear the Shelters: Dozens of pets looking for homes in Pasco County