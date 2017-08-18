Service dogs in Brooksville help veterans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — K9 Partners for Patriots, a nonprofit organization in Brooksville, is helping those who served.
The group is achieving exceptional results for veterans with PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and/or Military Sexual Trauma (MST).
The organization provides veterans with nearly five months of training with a service dog.
The two become a pair from beginning to end. Watch the video above to learn more.
