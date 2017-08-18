Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: August 7 to August 12

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed four Tampa Bay eateries from August 7, 2017 to August 12, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.
Wings & Buckets at 7507 N. Armenia Ave. in Tampa
August 7, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 20 violations
- Live, small flying insects were found in the bar.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: sliced cheese 48°F, Pico 46°F, sliced tomatoes 45°F and sour cream 46°F.
- Raw beef was stored over ready-to-eat cooked pasta.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 live on the floor by the prep table, 1 on the wall by the prep table, 1 under the prep table, 1 on the food service film box, 2 on the wall next to the reach in cooler and 1 live on light shield in the kitchen.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises.
August 8, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations
Dunkin Donuts at 2451 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater
August 9, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 25 violations
- Live ants were found on the premises. Approximately 30 small ants were found inside the hand sink, 10 ants were found on the front counter, approximately 30 ants were at the syrup station, approximately 20 ants were found near syrup station at front counter, 25 were on the wall at the customer pick up counter, 3 were found on the customer pick up counter, approximately 50 ants were found on the food prep table in the back kitchen area, 2 ants on the front counter and 10 live ants were found on trays with donuts at the front counter area.
- A Stop Sale was issued due to the adulteration of the food product. Small live ants were found crawling on trays and donuts at the front counter.
- The bathroom facility was not clean. A dusty ceiling fan, soiled hand sink and soiled toilet were found.
- There was a buildup of food debris and soil residue on equipment door handles of the oven.
- The floor had an accumulation of debris at the front counter, the cook line areas, the back kitchen areas and along wall in the customer seating area.
- The walk-in cooler floor was heavily soiled.
August 10, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 5 violations
Papamikos Pizza at 14038 Hick Rd. in Hudson
August 9, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 6 violations
- Dead roaches were found on the premises: Too numerous to count on a sticky trap, more than 25 between the hand wash sink and the vertical freezer in the kitchen, 4 were found on a sticky trap under the prep table, approximately 15 were found on a sticky trap under the mop sink and 12 on a sticky trap under the 3 compartment sink.
- A large fan in the kitchen has an accumulation of food debris, dust, grease and soil residue.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 5 were found in a sticky trap between the hand wash sink and the vertical freezer in the kitchen, 2 were found in a sticky trap under the prep table across from walk in cooler, 1 next to the vertical freezer, 1 was found just outside of the back door and 4 were found in sticky traps under the 3 compartment sink.
August 10, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 1 violation
Blue Island Grill & Lounge at 2202 W. Waters Ave. in Tampa
August 10, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 13 violations
- There was a build-up of grease, dust and debris on the hood filters.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 on the base board by the three compartment sink, 1 by the base board by clean dishes, 5 on the pipes along walls on the cooks line and 2 live roaches around grease trap in the kitchen.
- Water was leaking from pipe at the three compartment sink.
- Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises: 1 on the floor under the three compartment sink, 1 near the prep table, 1 near the clean dish rack and 1 dead under the front hand wash sink.
- The cutting board had deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.
August 11, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations
The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from August 7, to August 12, 2017.
The Press Box at 7385 Spring Hill Dr. in Spring Hill, 41 violations
- An employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled clean utensils without washing their hands.
- Potentially hazardous food in the process of being reheated for hot holding did not reached 165 degrees Fahrenheit after more than 2 hours. This included mashed potatoes 98°F.
- In the prep room, there were opened bags of flour, sugar and onions stored on the floor.
Golden China at 15219 N. Dale Mabry in Tampa, 30 violations
- An accumulation of food debris and soil residue was found on the hand wash sink.
- Sauces were stored on the floor.
- Potentially hazardous food, (shrimp) was thawed in standing water.
Country Skillet East at 2839 Roosevelt Blvd. in Clearwater, 30 violations
- Raw bacon was stored in same container as ready-to-eat cheese in the reach in cooler on the cook line.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: turkey 47°F, ham 46°F, ham 49°F, cut tomatoes 55°F, cheese 45°F, cooked gyro meat 41°F, raw pork 49°F, milk 44°F, cooked pasta 63°F, blue cheese 47°F, cooked turkey 43°F, raw ground beef 45°F and milk 46°F.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises.
China 99 at 1467 S. Belcher Rd. in Clearwater, 30 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cut cabbage 63°F, chicken 48°F, cut broccoli 49°F, egg rolls 49°F and pork 47°F.
- There was grease accumulated on kitchen floor under the grill and deep fryers.
- The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.
Willy’s at 645 Corey Ave. in St. Pete Beach, 31 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: raw chicken 45°F, raw shrimp 48°F and lobster cooked 46°F.
- The wall behind the cook line was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and dust.
- A Stop Sale was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse. This included: raw chicken, raw shrimp and cooked lobster.
Nickos Fine Food at 4603 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa, 30 violations
- Raw chicken was stored over various ready to eat items in the walk-in cooler.
- An employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food without washing their hands.
- The floor at the cooks line, walk in cooler and front station was soiled with an accumulation of debris.
Charann’s Tavern at 6748 Memorial Hwy in Tampa, 33 violations
- Raw steaks were stored over ready-to-eat salami and mushroom in refrigerated drawer.
- The floor drains covers were heavily soiled.
- An employee handled soiled dishes and utensils and then handled clean dishes and utensils without washing their hands.
China 1 Wok at 2014 34 St. N. in St. Petersburg, 36 violations
- Raw chicken was not properly separated from raw pork based upon the minimum required cooking temperature in the reach-in freezer.
- Raw pork was stored over ready-to-eat cooked pork.
- The floor throughout the establishment was soiled with an accumulation of debris.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 6 injured when HART bus crashes into building in Tampa
- Clearwater man streams from inside Tom Cruise’s penthouse, Church of Scientology not happy
- Dead fish causing foul smell near Safety Harbor, Clearwater
- Text to 911 leads Hernando deputies to escaped inmate hiding in woman’s attic
- Target 8: Riverview woman who sold sick, dying puppies faces state charges
- ‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900
- County-by-county school guides to Aug. 21 solar eclipse in Tampa Bay area
- Clear the Shelters: Dozens of pets looking for homes in Pasco County
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.