Powerboat racers claim record time for travel from Florida

KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — Two powerboat racers broke the record in Florida for their fast time navigating through the water.

Throttleman Nigel Hook of San Diego, and driver Jay Johnson of Scottsdale, Arizona, piloted their 48-foot Silverhook on Thursday.

The Silverhook went about 103 miles from Key West to Havana in 1 hour, 18 minutes and 3 seconds.

The boat averaged just over 79 miles per hour in what veteran racer Hook labeled “very tricky water.”

Silverhook reached speeds of 127 mph in 5-7 foot waves.

Their time surpassed an unofficial 2015 record of 1 hour 30 minutes and the 1922 sanctioned record of 6 hours.

