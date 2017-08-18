Powerboat racers claim record time for travel from Florida

KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — Two powerboat racers broke the record in Florida for their fast time navigating through the water.
A powerboat race team appears to have broken a time record for crossing from the Florida Keys to Cuba.
Throttleman Nigel Hook of San Diego, and driver Jay Johnson of Scottsdale, Arizona, piloted their 48-foot Silverhook on Thursday.
The Silverhook went about 103 miles from Key West to Havana in 1 hour, 18 minutes and 3 seconds.
The boat averaged just over 79 miles per hour in what veteran racer Hook labeled “very tricky water.”
Silverhook reached speeds of 127 mph in 5-7 foot waves.
Their time surpassed an unofficial 2015 record of 1 hour 30 minutes and the 1922 sanctioned record of 6 hours.
