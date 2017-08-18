PHOTO: Waterspout forms near Caladesi Island

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A waterspout was spotted swirling over the Caladesi Island and Dunedin area from Clearwater Beach Friday, police said on social media.

As seen from #ClearwaterBeach and our city lifeguards, this waterspout swirled over the Intracoastal a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/fVBjKlwYjZ — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) August 18, 2017

News Channel 8 has received a number of videos and photos from viewers in Clearwater and Dunedin who also saw the waterspout.

We are waiting on more information regarding the sightings.

