Pasco County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered juvenile

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a missing, endangered juvenile.

Zachary Cook was last seen at 3:20 p.m. He has made vague statements to harm himself.

Cook was last seen wearing a grey Under Armor hoodie with navy colored long sleeves, black basketball shorts and black shoes.

If you know his whereabouts or have any information, call 1-800-706-2488.

