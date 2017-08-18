Officials: 3-year-old girl dies at Pensacola day care

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – Officials are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl at a Florida day care.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Andrew Hobbs tells The Pensacola News Journal that the child may have been left in a vehicle owned by In His Arms Christian Academy in Ensley on Friday.

Hobbs says the girl was taken to an area hospital, where she died. The dead girl’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Earlier this month, 3-year-old Myles Hill was found dead after being left in a van outside an Orlando day care for nearly 12 hours. The van’s driver in that case has been charged with manslaughter, and the state has suspended the operating license for Little Miracles Academy II.

