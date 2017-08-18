Noor Salman devised cover story on night of Pulse attack, prosecutors say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Prosecutors allege in newly uncovered court documents that Noor Salman, the wife of Pulse gunman Omar Mateen, texted her husband a cover story that she had devised on the night of the Pulse shooting.

Salman is charged with obstruction and destruction of records in a case being heard in U.S. District Court, Orlando.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys handling the case filed a response Friday to an earlier motion by the Salman defense team for a “Bill of Particulars,” which in simple terms means a formal statement of charges the government intends to prove.

In the 14-page response, assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Sweeney describes the defense motion as, “…a veiled attempt to preview the United States’ legal and evidentiary theories on how it intends to prove the offenses charged.”

They further argue they have provided hundreds of “pieces of key evidence” including more than 300 subpoenas, audio and video recordings and copies of sworn statements with which the defense may prepare its case. This further includes phones seized from Salman and Mateen which, prosecutors allege, prove “Salman engaged in obstruction by misleading conduct.”

WESH 2 News previously explained that the Justice Department alleges Salman told Ft. Pierce police officers that Mateen would not have engaged in violence unless he was protecting himself.

But despite the government’s apparent reluctance to provide any further detail to support its indictment of Salman, prosecutors wrote in the response that they want to be “transparent” and went on to provide specific allegations they claim will directly connect the Pulse nightclub massacre, committed by Mateen, to Salman.

Prosecutor Sweeney writes, “Salman’s obstructive conduct extended to deleting text messages on her phone on the night of Mateen’s attack, including one informing him of the cover story she had devised.”

When questioned, the government claims Salman lied, “stating to FBI special agents that Mateen had only one firearm.”

Investigators said Mateen was armed with a Sig Sauer MCX rifle that takes an AR-15 style magazine and a Glock 17, a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

The government also claims it will prove Salman was obstructive by “stating… that she was unaware that Mateen was planning to conduct a violent terrorist attack.”

Just one day after U.S. District Judge Paul Byron warned defense attorney Charles Swift to file court paperwork in line with expected norms in the Orlando Middle District Court, WESH 2 News Investigates has obtained an early-release transcript of a July 24 hearing.

In that transcript, Byron is “annoyed” by the defense team’s efforts to get a forensic computer expert on the task of reviewing technical evidence gathered by the U.S. Attorney’s office. Byron shows concern about the March 1, 2018, trial date being in jeopardy.

“This is not a routine in this court to move goalposts and to move deadlines, Byron said. “I want to emphasize the need to stay on schedule going forward.”

The judge informed defense that he expects the evaluation of evidence by forensic computer expert Joshua Horowitz to be complete by the middle of October.

