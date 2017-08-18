WATCH: NASA set to launch rocket Friday morning

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – NASA is scheduled to launch its newest addition to the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System from Cape Canaveral.

The launch is scheduled for 8:03 a.m. Friday.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will carry the payload.

The launch window is 40 minutes.

According to NASA, there is a 90 percent chance of favorable weather.

