Mom arrested with daughter in Sarasota massage parlor sting says she was wrongfully accused

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother and daughter are accused of running a massage parlor, without a license, inside their Sarasota home.

Anne and Jennifer Dodge were arrested after a three-month investigation by the Sarasota Police Department.

Undercover agents say the mother gave them massages, while the daughter offered sex in exchange for money.

Agents conducted several undercover stings at their home on Bay Street.

“There was a carport on the right side of the house and it was almost like they enclosed part of the porch and that’s where the massage and prostitution was taking placing,” said Sarasota Police Officer Jessica Sullivan.

Officers confiscated chairs, tables, mats and body lotions from the home.

Detectives learned about the duo through a tip they received in June.

“They both were putting ads on Back Page and using the same account and phone number,” said Officer Sullivan.

One ad for Anne said, “I am a beautiful, talented, licensed massage therapist whom God uses to bring his healing energy to you and bring you to a whole new level of ecstasy.”

Officer Sullivan said, “From what I gathered, there were about five to ten cars there a day.”

A neighbor, Sammy Warren, was rehearsing with his band when a SWAT team rolled up to the Dodge’s home Wednesday.

“I was getting some equipment out of the van for the rehearsal and then I noticed a van roll up and guys and ski masks and SWAT gear to the house,” said Warren.

Detectives say both Anne and Jennifer have previous arrests on similar charges.

“It’s unfortunate that this is happening in our community, but we don’t tolerate this type of behavior,” said Officer Sullivan.

Anne Dodge, charged with practicing without a license, told News Channel 8, she’s been wrongly accused.

“I am a therapist. I do energy work. I do healing. I am licensed,” said Dodge. “I am also a reverend, okay, which means I can lay hands on people, which is what I do, I do prayer massage. I do energy work which a license is not required in the state of Florida.”

Dodge said she also informed customers about her credentials.

“To me I’m licensed because I have a business license, when I talk to people on the phone let them know that I’m not license to massage therapists in that way,” she said.

As for the prostitution allegations against her daughter, Dodge said, “Whether or not she did things, I’m not aware of that.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES