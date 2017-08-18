Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Lauderhill girl

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing one-year-old.

Royalty Hinson was last seen in the area of the 5000th block of NE 88th Avenue in Lauderhill.

Hinson is 2’2”, 23 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The child may be in the company of Kamey Nesbitt, 34.

Nesbitt is 5’7”, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and beige shorts.

The pair may be traveling in a 2015 champagne colored Nissan Versa, Florida tag HGKE16.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hinson, contact Lauderhill police at 1-954-497-4700 or 911.

