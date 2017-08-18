Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Lauderhill girl

By Published:

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing one-year-old.

Royalty Hinson was last seen in the area of the 5000th block of NE 88th Avenue in Lauderhill.

Hinson is 2’2”, 23 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The child may be in the company of Kamey Nesbitt, 34.

Nesbitt is 5’7”, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and beige shorts.

The pair may be traveling in a 2015 champagne colored Nissan Versa, Florida tag HGKE16.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hinson, contact Lauderhill police at 1-954-497-4700 or 911.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s