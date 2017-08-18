Manatee leaders concerned about public safety at Confederate monument protests

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County Commission Chair Betsy Benac has called a last-minute meeting for today to discuss public safety concerns regarding dueling protests set for Monday night.

Several groups with opposing views are planning to protest at a Confederate monument in downtown Bradenton. The monument has been standing for nearly a century.

The groups are expecting large showings with possibly hundreds of people Monday evening.

The event, which is titled “Unity March – Protest for the Removal of the Confederate Monument,” is being planned by several groups including Black Lives Matter Alliance Sarasota Manatee Chapter, Black Lives Matter Tampa, Indivisible Bradenton Progressive, Answer Suncoast, Action Together Suncoast and Black Lives Matter Tampa, according to the event page on Facebook.

So far, more than 100 people have committed to showing up and an additional 200 are interested in attending.

The groups will be met by counter-protesters from a pro-Trump group called America First-Team Manatee.

This is the same statue that many want to see replaced with a statue of Snooty the late manatee. An online petition has more than 13,000 signatures, however an official petition has not been filed with the county.

News Channel 8 will be updating this story after the 3:00 p.m. commission meeting.

