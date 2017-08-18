LIST: Confederate monuments in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (WFLA) – There has been a lot of talk and protests surrounding Confederate monuments across the country and in Tampa and Bradenton, but did you know about these 13 locations?

List of Confederate monuments in Tampa Bay area:

Hernando County

Brooksville – Marble monument in honor of Confederate soldiers dedicated on June 3, 1916 on southeast corner of the Hernando County Courthouse.

Hillsborough County

Plant City – Cow Cavalry monument dedicated Nov. 17, 2007 to unit who provided herds to feed the Confederacy. It is located on the grounds of the old Plant City High School which is now the Quintella Geer Bruton Archives Center. (N. Collins St. and E. Gilchrist St.)

Seffner – World’s largest Confederate flag memorial was first put up in 2008 on a small piece of private property and dedicated in April 2009.

Tampa – Memoria In Aeterna, two figures of a Confederate soldier on the north and south sides of the monument, at the Hillsborough County Courthouse grounds dedicated on Feb. 8, 1911 and moved to new courthouse building in 1952.

Oaklawn Cemetery – Four small monuments north of downtown Tampa commemorating the bombardment of the cemetery by the U.S.S. Sagamore June 30 – July 1, 1862; monument to Confederate soldiers and sailors buried in the cemetery; monument in memory of fathers of the Union and the grave of Darwin Branch Givens who alerted Tampa of invading U.S. Soldiers.

Woodlawn Cemetery – Two monuments side-by-side honoring the Union and Confederate Veterans.

Manatee County

Bradenton – Granite obelisk commemorating Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis and the “Memory of our Confederate Soldiers” dedicated on June 22, 1924 on the Manatee County Courthouse grounds.

Ellenton – Granite monument to honor Confederate Veterans erected Oct. 10, 1937 in Gamble Plantation Historic State Park (307 Patton Avnue)

Ellenton – Judah P. Benjamin Memorial to the Confederacy established in 1925 at the old Gamble sugar plantation.

Pasco County – established in 1887 – was named for Samuel Pasco who fought for the Confederate States in the Third Florida Volunteers, but spent most of the war as a prisoner of war. Pasco later became a state representative and US Senator from Florida.

Pinellas County

St. Petersburg – Union and Confederate Monuments dedicated in 1900 on each side of the flagpole in Greenwood Cemetery in tribute to the efforts of Union veteran Capt. Zephaniah Phillips who is buried there.

St. Petersburg – Monument commemorating Confederate States of America Secretary of State Judah P. Benjamin fleeing the country following the Civil War.

Polk County

Bartow – Monument outside Old Polk County Courthouse commemorates Company E of the 7th Florida Infantry. It was erected and dedicated July 3, 1982.

Lakeland – 26-feet tall marble monument with uniformed Confederate soldier placed in Munn Park on June 3, 1910.

