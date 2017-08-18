Headlines: Mom, daughter arrested in massage parlor sting; 3 kids locked in hot car; Clear the shelters

TODAY’S WEATHER
A mix of sun and clouds today with a 30% chance of storms. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- VIDEO: Mom, daughter arrested in massage parlor sting in Sarasota
- Baby among 3 Pasco kids locked in car in 90-degree heat
- Golfer hit by lightning in Clearwater
- Marine Corps recruiter accused of having sex with underage Bartow student, police say
- 6 injured when HART bus crashes into building in Tampa
- Clearwater man streams from inside Tom Cruise’s penthouse, Church of Scientology not happy
- Dead fish causing foul smell near Safety Harbor, Clearwater
- Text to 911 leads Hernando deputies to escaped inmate hiding in woman’s attic
- Target 8: Riverview woman who sold sick, dying puppies faces state charges
- ‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900
DON’T MISS IT
- WATCH: Judge Judy lets dog choose true owner in courtroom
- Big catch! Drunken woman allegedly bites off fisherman’s line
- Service dogs in Brooksville help veterans
- County-by-county school guides to Aug. 21 solar eclipse in Tampa Bay area
- Clear the Shelters: Dozens of pets looking for homes in Pasco County