Golfer hit by lightning in Clearwater

By Published: Updated:
File photo courtesy WISH

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A golfer was struck by lightning Friday in Clearwater.

A Clearwater Police Department spokesperson said it happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the Clearwater Country Club.

The 75-year-old golfer was at the seventh hole when he was struck.

The man was transported to Tampa General Hospital.

The Clearwater Country Club is located at 525 N. Betty Lane.

No other details have been released.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s