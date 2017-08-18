Golfer hit by lightning in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A golfer was struck by lightning Friday in Clearwater.
A Clearwater Police Department spokesperson said it happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the Clearwater Country Club.
The 75-year-old golfer was at the seventh hole when he was struck.
The man was transported to Tampa General Hospital.
The Clearwater Country Club is located at 525 N. Betty Lane.
No other details have been released.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.
