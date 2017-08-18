Florida’s prisons locked down, visits canceled amid threat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s 148 prison facilities remain on lockdown as guards search cells, seizing a number of weapons and other contraband.

The Miami Herald reports all able-bodied administrators and officers, including new cadets and probation and parole officers have been ordered to report to the state’s dangerously understaffed institutions.

This comes as officials canceled visitation at the state’s prisons this weekend, citing an unspecified threat of violence.

Police Benevolent Association president John Rivera tells the paper “it’s almost like we’re in hurricane mode,” adding that all days off have been canceled as officials go “corner to corner of every prison to do shakedowns.”

Rivera’s organization represents corrections, probation and parole officers.

The Herald reports that Friday was the third day of a prison-wide lockdown.

