Florida Gov. Rick Scott answers question, ‘Should Confederate monuments go or stay?’

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Rick Scott was in Brandon Friday to announce new state jobs numbers for July.

News Channel 8 got a chance to ask him about some other important topics including his lunch with President Donald Trump this week and, of course, if he thinks Confederate monuments should stay or should they go?

“I believe we should go through a process that everyone’s views be heard,” Scott said.

He stressed the need for officials and the public to let things run their course before removing the statues.

“Some of these decisions will be made locally some will decide at state level and some at federal level,” he said.

