FHP: Man charged with DUI after damaging 17 cars trying to park in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – An Orlando man was charged with DUI after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he damaged 17 cars in eight different crashes while trying to park his Chevy Blazer.

FHP troopers responded to a report of a crash scene at the Gate Condominiums on Calder Boulevard in Davenport around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Troopers say Tony Futch Jr., age 25, drove his blue Chevy Blazer through the front gate of the complex and hit it, causing a great amount of damage.

Once inside the complex, Futch drove in circles and struck several vehicles near the exit. Futch then drove around a roundabout and hit another vehicle that was parked on the right.

Futch then made a left turn and hit several other vehicles that were parked, according to an arrest affidavit.

He then made a right turn and hit several other vehicles. Then he made a right turn again and hit several more vehicles.

He approached a parking space and hit two more vehicles.

He then parked and hit another vehicle, leaving a blue stripe of paint from his Blazer on the vehicle.

Troopers said Futch’s Blazer had heavy front end damage.

There were so many vehicles damaged, it took multiple troopers to fill out the crash reports. There was a total of eight crash scenes

Troopers said that Futch was very combative and had to be pepper sprayed to control his behavior. He also allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Futch was arrested on eight counts of DUI with property damage, one count of resisting arrest and eight counts of refusing to submit to a test. He was booked into the Osceola County Jail with bond set at $2,750.

