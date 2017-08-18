Diver reports he was bitten by shark in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Palm Beach County Fire Rescue reports a diver was bitten by a shark, according to WPTV.
The diver said he was spearfishing when he was bitten by a shark on his hand.
The man was taken to a hospital from Love Street in Jupiter.
