Deputies search for missing, endangered Tampa woman, 46

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered 46-year-old Tampa woman.

Clara Pugh disappeared from her residence on Reflection Place Court at 7:30 am Wednesday and has not been seen since. Deputies say she left her medication at home.

Pugh is described as a black female with sandy hair and brown eyes. She is 5’02” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813/247-8200.

