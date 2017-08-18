Baby among 3 Pasco kids locked in car in 90-degree heat

By Published: Updated:
Oladele Iyunade, Pasco County Jail booking photo

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a baby was among the three children who were found hot and sweating inside a hot car parked outside a Publix grocery store in Zephyrhills on Thursday. Temperatures outside were around 90 degrees at the time.

The children’s caretaker, Oladele Iyunade, age 49, of Wesley Chapel, told deputies he was only going to be in the store for a minute to get diapers, so he left the children in the car.

According to an arrest report, Iyunade turned off the car, rolled up the windows and locked the doors before he left the children, ages 1, 4, and 6, inside the car and went inside the store.

Deputies reviewed surveillance camera video that showed Iyunade entered the Publix at 4:50 p.m. and left the store at 5:05 p.m.

Deputies say the children were sweating and warm to the touch.

Temperatures were very warm on Thursday. The Zephyrhills Airport recorded temperatures around 90 degrees at 5 p.m.

Iyunade was arrested on a charge of child neglect.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s