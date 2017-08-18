Baby among 3 Pasco kids locked in car in 90-degree heat

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a baby was among the three children who were found hot and sweating inside a hot car parked outside a Publix grocery store in Zephyrhills on Thursday. Temperatures outside were around 90 degrees at the time.

The children’s caretaker, Oladele Iyunade, age 49, of Wesley Chapel, told deputies he was only going to be in the store for a minute to get diapers, so he left the children in the car.

According to an arrest report, Iyunade turned off the car, rolled up the windows and locked the doors before he left the children, ages 1, 4, and 6, inside the car and went inside the store.

Deputies reviewed surveillance camera video that showed Iyunade entered the Publix at 4:50 p.m. and left the store at 5:05 p.m.

Deputies say the children were sweating and warm to the touch.

Temperatures were very warm on Thursday. The Zephyrhills Airport recorded temperatures around 90 degrees at 5 p.m.

Iyunade was arrested on a charge of child neglect.

