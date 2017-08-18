Death investigation underway at ‘On Top of the World’ in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the On Top of the World condo community in Clearwater.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said deputies are investigating a death at 2426 Persion Drive, which is in the large gated condominium community for people ages 55 and up.

Detectives say the public is not in danger.

On Top of the World is located at 2069 World Parkway Boulevard. The large community is located between U.S. 19 and Belcher Road in unincorporated Clearwater.  96 condo buildings are located in the community which also has its own newspaper,  golf courses, tennis courts, swimming pools, gym, hobby shops, and a dog park.

