Cruz, Ramirez lead Mariners over Rays 7-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Nelson Cruz hit two doubles and his 30th home run Friday night and Erasmo Ramirez won his first game for the Seattle Mariners since April 1, 2014, a 7-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Cruz’s home run was measured by MLB Statcast at 482 feet, the longest in Tropicana Field history.
Ramirez (5-4), who was traded back to the Mariners on July 28 after pitching 2 1/2 seasons with the Rays, gave up one run and two hits in six innings in the first game of the Mariners’ 12-game trip.
Hits by Robinson Cano, Cruz, Danny Valencia and Ben Gamel helped the Mariners score three runs in the first off Rays starter Austin Pruitt.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 6 injured when HART bus crashes into building in Tampa
- Clearwater man streams from inside Tom Cruise’s penthouse, Church of Scientology not happy
- Dead fish causing foul smell near Safety Harbor, Clearwater
- Text to 911 leads Hernando deputies to escaped inmate hiding in woman’s attic
- Target 8: Riverview woman who sold sick, dying puppies faces state charges
- ‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900
- County-by-county school guides to Aug. 21 solar eclipse in Tampa Bay area
- Clear the Shelters: Dozens of pets looking for homes in Pasco County
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.