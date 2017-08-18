Citrus Springs home owned by black family vandalized with racial slur

CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – When James and Dayna White were awakened by a Citrus County sheriff’s deputy knocking on their door early Friday morning, they didn’t know what to think.

A neighbor called the sheriff’s office after noticing someone had spray painted the side of their home on Charleston Court in Citrus Springs.

“The sheriff’s department, he banged on our door and told us to prepare ourselves for what we were about to see,” said Dayna White. “And our first thoughts were ‘what’s around this corner?’”

The Whites are African American and moved to Citrus County because they love the area. It was peaceful. It was quiet, but now this.

The sheriff’s office says there is technically no law on the books for a hate crime, but the vandal or vandals who damaged the White’s home will face enhanced penalties.

“Basically, with this crime, what we estimate the damage to be between $200 and $1,000, then it would elevate that from a first degree misdemeanor to a third degree felony,” said Captain David Vincent, who went on to say detectives canvassed the neighborhood and are reviewing surveillance video hoping to locate those involved.

The Whites have cooled off. When they first saw the side of their home vandalized with racial slurs, one can only imagine their frame of mind.

“I guess we’re not going to stoop to people’s level and go into the gutter, because I think we have more class than that,” said Dayna White. “But, we’re pretty ticked off. Don’t get me wrong, what you’re seeing here is the end result, because this morning it was another story.”

But, good has come out of the bad. A local radio station sent over a crew to paint over the racist graffiti and first thing Saturday morning, a crew from Premium Painting is going to paint the White’s entire home free of charge.

The investigation is now in full swing. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who may have any information to call 1-352-726-1121. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward and report your tip to www.crimestopperscitrus.com or call 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

