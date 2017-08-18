Big catch! Drunken woman allegedly bites off fisherman’s line

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — It wasn’t exactly the catch a Florida man was hoping for while fishing in the Atlantic Ocean.
Instead, deputies say a drunken 22-year-old woman cursed at him before swimming up to his fishing line, biting it and swimming away with the rigging.
St. Johns County Sheriff’s officials tell local news outlets the fisherman told deputies the incident happened Tuesday evening as he was fishing with a rented pole near St. Augustine.
Deputies asked Alexandria Turner to come to the pier office, but she became belligerent. Investigators say Turner created a scene and upset the “sense of public norm at the pier” when they tried to take her into custody.
She was arrested on suspicion of intoxication and resisting arrest.
A lawyer wasn’t listed in court records.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- 8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | August 18-20
- $10 movie pass gets you a movie every day for a year
- Powerball jackpot grows to whopping $510 million
- ‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900
- Total solar eclipse checklist: What you should watch out for
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.