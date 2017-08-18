Anonymous plans to take down Confederate monuments in Lakeland, 10 other sites

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Anonymous is threatening to topple several Confederate monuments across the country, including a memorial at Munn Park in Lakeland. News Channel 8 has learned the Lakeland Police Department has increased patrols in the area.

In a video posted online, the hacktivist collective calls on followers to gather at 11 sites where statues are located for “Denouncement Day,” where they will then try to remove all of the Confederate statues in sight, the group threatened. The movement is being called “#OpDomesticTerrorism.”

“We are angry — angry because there is an administration in the White House that has sold its moral and ethical obligation to represent the citizens of the United States in exchange for individuals who believe they are simply better than those who do not look like them or follow their sadistic ideologies,” the video states.

“…Anonymous has made clear that it will not stand by as this bigotry continues to perpetuate. We are taking a stand against an intolerant evil that must be crushed. That is why we chose to engage Operation Domestic Terrorism, where we continue to take down both white supremacist websites and of those who share the ideology. ”

The group will reportedly target the following locations:

The Our Confederate Dead monument in Munn Park in Lakeland, Fla. The statue of Rear Adm. Raphael Semmes in Mobile, Ala. The Confederate Soldiers Monument in Little Rock The Jackson Guards Memorial in Jacksonport, Ark. The Searcy Confederate Memorial in Searcy, Ark. The Confederate Monument in Piedmont Park in Atlanta (which was defaced with spray paint this week) The Corinth Confederate Monument in Corinth, Miss. The Confederate Soldiers Monument at the Bryan County Courthouse in Durant, Okla. The Confederate Monument in Lynchburg, Va. The Mecklenburg Confederate Soldier in Boydton, Va. The Robert E. Lee sculpture in Charlottesville, Va.

