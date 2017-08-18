3 assaults, robberies reported in recent weeks in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Peter Reeber was all smiles at a Saturday night masquerade ball in Ybor City. On Sunday, he looked badly beaten.

“The injuries I sustained are in line with what would be considered an attack,” the pharmacist from South Tampa said. “I had beatings across the back of my head, two black eyes, a broken nose.”

Reeber told News Channel 8 he left the event around midnight and woke up hours later in an alley near The Ritz Ybor. That’s all he remembers.

“I had my necklace, wallet, phone, shoes taken from me,” he said.

He also had his sense of security swiped.

“I never felt safe and I haven’t felt safe in Ybor City in a long time,” Reeber said.

Reeber filed a report with the Tampa Police Department. Detectives have been assigned to the case.

“Mr. Reeber did get with us and tell us he was robbed and that he was basically beaten up,” said police spokesman Steve Hegarty.

Investigators are looking into three similar incidents in Ybor City in as many weeks, but don’t think they’re connected.

Last weekend, Dustin Lowe was savagely beaten when he left his job at the Stone Soup Company.

Surveillance video captured the attack, but there haven’t been any arrests.

Police don’t plan to beef up patrols.

“We have a pretty good presence down in Ybor on these days; we adjust those things as we need to,” Hegarty said.

As for Peter Reeber, he doesn’t know if he’ll return to the popular entertainment district.

“Honestly, if it’s not for a fundraiser, I’m staying away from Ybor,” he said.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES