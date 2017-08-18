320,000 proposed names for baby panda submitted in Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan (WFLA/NBC) – The naming of a baby panda at a zoo in Japan is attracting record interest from the public.

Over 320,000 proposals for the baby panda’s name have been submitted.

The animal was born at the zoo in June.

Officials have received 322,581 online and mail suggestions over the past two weeks.

The previous record was about 270,000 suggestions in 1986 for a panda eventually named Ton-Ton.

A committee will narrow down the candidates to 10 from the top 100.

The committee will make a final decision with Chinese collaborators.

The announcement will be made when the cub turns 100 days old at the end of September.

