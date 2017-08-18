3 former staffers at Avon Park youth facility arrested on child abuse charges

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three former staff members at an Avon Park youth facility have been arrested following a lengthy investigation into a riot, child abuse and evidence tampering at the facility.

The three former staff members of Highlands Youth Academy  –Norma Wynn, 56, of Sebring, Jose Sanchez, 63, of Sebring, and Johnny Hart, 40, of Okaloosa County–  were arrested on Thursday in Highlands and Okaloosa Counties, where they live.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives determined that all three of those arrested intentionally destroyed or tampered with evidence, failed to report child abuse, and willfully neglected juveniles under their care.

The Highlands Youth Academy (HYA) is a Department of Juvenile Justice non-secure residential commitment program located in unincorporated Polk County near Avon Park, Florida.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday to release more details.

