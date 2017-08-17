Win FREE 3-day weekend on St. Petersburg beach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Escape to St. Pete Beach this Labor Day Weekend by winning a 3-night vacation.
WFLA News Channel 8 is helping give away an Endless Summer Package from TradeWinds Island Resorts. The hotel will offer you all the best to end your summer with some family fun.
The prize includes a 3-night stay for four people in a spacious sweet.
You’ll also get the chance to check out the Taste of the Islands Buffet and beach party for the holiday.
And the most spectacular sight you will see — beach fireworks over the Gulf of Mexico.
Enter now for your chance to win this dream vacation. Click here!
Check out the beauty of the Tampa Bay area anytime on our weather cams here.
