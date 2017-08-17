Wall put up around Tampa Confederate monument to prevent vandalism

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Confederate monument in front of the Hillsborough County Courthouse Annex building is boarded up Thursday night after more than $140,000 in funds were raised to move the statue.

The wall was placed around the statue to prevent it from being defaced before it can be moved.

Thursday, various donors, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, former Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy, the Buccaneers, the Rays and the Lightning, raised the funds to relocate the Confederate monument.

Jenn Holloway has much more on the boarding up of the statue, the planned move and today’s developments in the video above.

Follow Jenn Holloway on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s