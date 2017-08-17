Wall put up around Tampa Confederate monument to prevent vandalism

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Confederate monument in front of the Hillsborough County Courthouse Annex building is boarded up Thursday night after more than $140,000 in funds were raised to move the statue.

The wall was placed around the statue to prevent it from being defaced before it can be moved.

Thursday, various donors, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, former Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy, the Buccaneers, the Rays and the Lightning, raised the funds to relocate the Confederate monument.

Jenn Holloway has much more on the boarding up of the statue, the planned move and today’s developments in the video above.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES