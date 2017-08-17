UF ready for legal battle if supporter of white nationalist sues

WESH Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. The Montana-based National Policy Institute, run by Spencer, who popularized the term “alternative right,” is among groups of the white nationalist movement with tax-exempt status. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(WESH) – The University of Florida could soon find itself in court after it said it will not let a prominent white nationalist speak on campus.

UF is not backing down, saying they are ready for a fight after a supporter of white nationalist leader Richard Spencer vowed to sue.

The university denied Spencer’s groups request to rent a performing arts center on campus for a speech in September.

The school cited the likelihood of violence after Charlottesville.

Janine Sikes, a spokeswoman with UF, told WESH 2 News should UF be challenged legally they are prepared to vigorously defend the president’s decision.

Spencer is calling the denial an attack on free speech.

In a text message to The Associated Press, he called the move infuriating.

The speech organizer planning the lawsuit against UF told the AP, “I signed an agreement and sent it in to the event coordinator. I don’t know who’s advising them on why they think they can do this.”

Earlier this year, that same organizer won a lawsuit against Auburn University after it moved to ban an appearance by Spencer.

Sikes said their case is different, coming after “continued calls online and in social media” for violence in Gainesville, similar to what happened in Charlottesville, “such as those decreeing: ‘The Next Battlefield is in Florida.’

“The law does not require a public university to risk violence and bodily injury in the pursuit of free speech,” Sikes said.

