Tropical Storm Harvey forms in Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center in Miami has confirmed a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean has become Tropical Storm Harvey on Thursday.

Harvey is moving west near 18 miles per hour. The motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

The NHC says Harvey should move through the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph, with higher gusts.

There is no threat to the Tampa Bay area.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Martinique, St. Lucia, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

