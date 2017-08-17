Text to 911 leads Hernando deputies to escaped inmate hiding in woman attic

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies located an escaped Hernando County inmate hiding in the attic of a woman’s home on Thursday.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received from a resident on Jenkins Avenue in Masaryktown, reporting a suspicious person.

The caller said a man who she believed to be escaped inmate Joshua Holmes was on the back porch of a home.

When deputies arrived, they saw someone on the roof of the home.

The person jumped off the roof and fled into the woods. Deputies gave chase, but lost sight of the person.

Residents said the person was indeed Joshua Holmes, who had ties to the neighborhood and residents were familiar with him.

A text-2-911 was received a short time later from a resident on Grand Avenue.

The text message said the suspect was at the home.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman clearly in fear and two small children fleeing from the home.

They were taken to a safe location while deputies began their search.

Deputies didn’t find Holmes in the home, but figured he was hiding in the attic.

Deputies entered the attic and located Holmes.

Holmes refused to comply with deputies.

The sheriff’s office said Holmes fled through the attic and fell into the home. He jumped out of a window, where deputies caught him.

He was treated on scene by Hernando County Fire Rescue and was taken to a hospital for additional treatment.

