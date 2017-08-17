Target 8: Riverview woman who sold sick, dying puppies faces state charges

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Target 8 investigation prompted the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to investigate a Riverview woman who admits to selling sick dogs illegally.

Hayley Lidey now faces three charges in Hillsborough County and another 10 in Pasco for selling puppies without required inoculations and health certificates.

Many of the dogs Lidey sold died. Upset consumers reached out to Target 8 more than a year ago.

Lidey is accused of conducting this illegal business enterprise while she was on probation for dealing in stolen property.

The new charges landed her back in front of Judge Daniel Perry for a violation of probation hearing.

In June 2016, Lidey appeared before Judge Perry for another violation of probation. She walked away from taking a drug test, because as she told the judge she had just smoked a marijuana joint.

At the June 2016 hearing, the judge warned Lidey to keep her nose clean.

“Ma’am, I’ll tell you this is your last chance in front of me. I see you again, you’re going to prison,” warned Judge Perry.

“Yes sir,” said Lidey.

“So, you need to stop your thieving ways,” added the judge.

In 2016, we detailed how Lidey, used a phony name and sold puppies through Craigslist.

A text she sent to customers Christopher and Shawn Tomaras, stated the puppies she was selling “have had their first shots at my vet, which I can have a copy of their records faxed to you.”

When the puppy the Tomaras’ bought became ill, they contacted the veterinarian. The vet never heard of Lidey. The puppy died within days from Parvo virus.

Lidey sold others like Cheryl Hostetler and Cecily Cortes the same bill of goods.

Lidey pleaded guilty to violating the terms of probation. She will be sentenced in September.

Wednesday in court, Lidey’s grandfather, who lives at the same address listed on her jail sheet, stood before the court ready to answer any questions.

He had very little to say about whether she was selling the dogs out of the house in which he lived.

“Get out of here, get away from me,” said the grandfather.

