Tampa mayor donates $1,000 toward removal of Confederate monument

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn donated $1,000 of his own money toward the removal of the Confederate statue from downtown.

Hillsborough County Commissioners passed a motion on Wednesday that would require private donations to fund the relocation of the controversial Confederate monument that is prominently displayed in front of the Hillsborough County Courthouse Annex.

The mayor said the Commissioners are stalling the removal and he wants to add to the $140,000 that is being raised.

“It is not the city’s obligation but it is my moral obligation,” said Buckhorn. “This monument represents a dark time in America; It’s time for County Commission to stop playing politics with people’s very real emotions and remove this monument immediately.”

Not a City statue but I have a moral obligation to do my part. Now take it down. https://t.co/wzfax3OPma pic.twitter.com/geHgD5SiiJ — Bob Buckhorn (@BobBuckhorn) August 17, 2017

A GoFundMe account was created to help relocate the statue.

Commissioners have been debating what to do with the statue for months. The motion resolution passed Wednesday with a vote of 4-2.

Commissioners Crist, Hagan, White and Murman voted to require no taxpayer dollars be spent to move the memorial.

Commissioners set a Sept. 16 deadline for the money to be raised. It would cost $300,000 to move the statue and $20,000 in taxpayers’ money has already been spent.

Commissioners said additional taxpayers’ money will not be spent to move the statue.

If the money is not raised by the Sept. 16 deadline, the memorial may stay exactly where it is.

Wednesday’s meeting came after members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans took turns standing guard over the monument on Tuesday night. The organization said it received credible threats that others were going to tear it down.

Hillsborough County faith leaders have called an “emergency press conference” for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. near the controversial Confederate War monument that stands outside the old Hillsborough County courthouse.

Buckhorn plans to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

